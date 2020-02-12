× Expand Aaron Farrington The Infamous Stringdusters

$25 ($20 adv.).

press release: GRAMMY award-winning road warriors The Infamous Stringdusters announce ‘Live From Covington Kentucky’ a 21-track album full of “electrifying” (Rolling Stone Country) live performances, out Nov. 15 via their own Tape Time Records. Produced entirely by The Infamous Stringdusters’ guitarist Andy Falco, the album features songs from the band’s debut album through its latest acclaimed 2019 studio release ‘Rise Sun,’ to their favorite Phish cover that causes die-hard fans erupt at shows.

A gorgeous live reading of “Planets,” a standout track from ‘Rise Sun’ that pleads for unity in our divisive environment, is out now. Watch the animated video, here:

× Expand "Planets" by The Infamous Stringdusters

With the impeccable musicianship of members Chris Pandolfi (banjo), Andy Falco (guitar), Andy Hall (dobro), Jeremy Garrett (fiddle), and Travis Book (bass), The Infamous Stringdusters’ perform nearly 100 shows a year, making each one-of-a-kind, performing an intricate and dynamic set of originals for two hours straight one night and throwing in their favorite bluegrass-flavored Grateful Dead, Pink Floyd, and Daft Punk covers the next.

"The 'Dusters spend a lot of time on stage, and we are always trying to find new ways to evolve as performers," says Pandolfi. "We mix up the set-lists, material, and the flow of the show every night. With that approach comes a lot of unknowns, as well as some our biggest, best musical moments. A handful of times every year we come off stage and all five of us agree that something really unique and special just went down. That's what we are going for as a band and that's what went down this past summer in Covington, KY. A lot of factors can align to create a deep synchronicity that draws on 13 years of performing together. We have a ton of creative energy flowing right now and there's not necessarily any more 'looking ahead' to what we might accomplish. The future is now, and we can't wait to bring all that energy to stages across the country next year. It's going to be the biggest, baddest Stringdusters tour yet, and we hope you guys can come be a part of the experience!"

The band’s latest release ‘Rise Sun’ debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Bluegrass Albums chart and its songs are praised for their “progressive bluegrass message of serenity” by NPR, “rich harmonies and the exquisite musicianship” by Relix, “vocal chemistry and... emotionally affecting arrangement” by American Songwriter, and more.