media release: We all need something to look forward to.

Life is strange. As artists, we’ve had no choice but to roll with the changes brought on by COVID-19. Driftless Music Gardens is adapting to the new normal by getting bands and music fans together in a more intimate setting. Next year, we’ll bring you the 2021 “Micro Fest” Summer Concert Series including both drive-In tailgate shows and very intimate socially distanced limited capacity festivals. Driftless Music Gardens was an industry leader in hosting a safe concert experience during the summer of 2020. Heading into the future, we have the experience needed to throw a safe show and the space to spread out in an absolutely gorgeous natural amphitheater.

Our first announcement for 2021 is a full weekend of bluegrass. It’s three individual days of music, kicking off with Leftover Salmon playing Friday, May 28, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades playing on Saturday, May 29, and Grammy award-winning act The Infamous Stringdusters capping off the weekend Sunday, May 30. These Memorial Day weekend shows will be set up as a drive-in tailgate concert. Each night’s show is sold separately and tickets are on sale now.

A very limited number of on-site private group campsites are available and will be sold in advance. You must hold tickets to all 3-shows in order to camp. After those sell out, there are nearby off-site camping options that people can find listed on DMG’s website. Also new in 2021, kids will be allowed at shows if they are accompanied by an adult.

How do you throw a concert in a time of social distancing? We will be doing everything we can to ensure musicians and fans have the safest possible experience. We’ve dramatically cut capacity. Four people are allowed per vehicle. Each car will have a 15-20 foot personal tailgating area to enjoy music from while remaining socially distant. Guests will be asked to wear masks in all common areas, (check-in, merch, vendors, bathrooms, etc.). People must practice social distancing and proper hand washing. We will be operating cautiously as we proceed with the future of live music. A *complete* set of rules can be found below. We want to set a good example for the future of live music in our beautiful, natural amphitheater.

The Infamous Stringdusters rise to new heights on their ninth full-length record Rise Sun. For the album, the GRAMMY® Award-winning quintet—Andy Falco [guitar], Chris Pandolfi [banjo], Andy Hall [dobro], Jeremy Garrett [fiddle], and Travis Book [double bass]—expanded their signature sound by perfecting their seamless fusion of All-American-bluegrass and rock.Once again sail into uncharted territory moored only by their expressive patchwork of All-American bluegrass threaded together with strands of rock, jazz, funk, country, old-time, and more. As they approached this latest body of work, the group’s ambition matched their outsized creative curiosity.

“Rise Sun was sparked by the feeling of wanting something better for the world—more love, more awareness, and more compassion,” says Hall. “It’s a message of taking care of each other, our planet, and ourselves. We all shared this feeling as evidenced by the songs we brought to the project. It’s the feeling of a rising sun as opposed to a dark night. Sometimes a message of hope is less popular than one of despair, but it’s much-needed nevertheless.”

It’s also a message that 13 years, eight studio projects, and nearly 1,000 shows prepared the boys to properly present.

The Infamous Stringdusters stand out as the rare group who whose dynamic musicianship can be showcased with contemporary artists on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert one night and jamming on the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre alongside The Grateful Dead’s Phil Lesh the next.

Engendering a sense of impassioned fandom, they band have attracted a faithful audience that continues to grow. Moreover, their powerful music and performances paved the way for a GRAMMY® Award win in the category of “Best Bluegrass Album” for 2017’s Laws of Gravity.