thespaceship.tv livestream concert. $5.

media release: After a fierce fall for the Spaceship’s new battle systems, we are returning with a force that should not be reckoned with. We are at full ionic charge and are more ready than ever to fight the resurgence in the threats that face the human race. With everything still teetering on the edge, our energy rays of live music are the still the safest method to replenish your musical energy reserves.