press release: Join Wisconsin Public Television's "Around the Farm Table" host Inga Witscher from 1:30 to 3:30 PM on Saturday, December 1st, as she shares delightful stories and recipes sure to put the spice in your Holiday season in the intimate setting of Prairie du Sac's 1912 J.S. Tripp Heritage Museum.

Taste, talk, and ask questions! Free nibbles. Cash bar. Cooking show from 2 to 3 PM. Arrive early or stay late to enjoy the festive displays of the museum, including a special "Wishbook Wonder" exhibit celebrating the magic of the Holidays through the pages of vintage Holiday catalogs. Who doesn't remember pouring over the Sear's Wish Book?! Take a walk down memory lane.

Tickets are $10 per person. Limited seating available. Purchase online at: https://hollyjolly. brownpapertickets.com/

Or by phone: (608) 644-8444. The J.S. Tripp Heritage Museum is located at 565 Water Street, Prairie du Sac. www.saukprairiehistory.org.

This event is part of the Sauk Prairie Area Chamber of Commerce Holly Jolly weekend of festivities. Shops up and down Sauk Prairie's Water Street will be offering specials, special events, and the evening ends with a parade and fireworks over Marion Park.