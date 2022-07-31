× Expand Hannu Andersson Ingrid Andersson

media release: Sunday, July 31, 1–3 pm: Join midwife and poet Ingrid Andersson at Kismet Bookstore in Verona for a conversation around poetry, pregnancy, birth and parenting as she has experienced and contemplated these in both Sweden and Midwest America, past and present. Twice-nominated for a Pushcart Prize and winner of an Eastern Iowa Review Editor’s Choice Award, Ingrid’s writing has appeared in articles, anthologies and journals nationally and internationally. Jordemoder: Poems of a Midwife is Ingrid's debut collection and traces an arc in the life of a Swedish-American mother and midwife who descends from twelve generations of farmers. Conceived on the Swedish island of Gotland and published by Holy Cow! Press in Duluth, her poems span cultures, species and ecologies from Ingmar Bergman to backyard hens. Expect a fertile discussion!