Ingrid Fetell Lee

press release: A groundbreaking look at how small changes to our surroundings can lead us to happier, healthier, more fulfilling lives. Have you ever wondered why we stop to watch the orange glow that arrives before sunset, or why we flock to see cherry blossoms bloom in spring? Is there a reason that people -- regardless of gender, age, culture, or ethnicity -- are mesmerized by infants, and can't help but smile when they see a burst of confetti or a cluster of colorful balloons.

We are often taught that our external environment has little or no impact on our inner joy. Increasingly, experts urge us to find balance and calm by looking inward - through mindfulness or meditation - and muting the outside world. But what if the natural vibrancy of our surroundings is actually our most renewable and easily accessible joy?