Inherit the Earth (album release), The Trembling Giant, Donny Bakken

media release: Doors 7pm, show 8pm. 21+. $10.

Inherit The Earth

What does “Inherit the Earth” mean? For us, it embodies the idea that what you contribute to the world truly matters. Some people believe that once they are gone, their impact on the world fades away and no longer affects others. However, we feel that the songs we write, the way we choose to live our lives, and how we treat people—our fans and our communities—are all centered around the belief that our actions matter and resonate beyond our comprehension.

Many of the songs on this album explore themes of grief, pain, suffering, trauma, relationships, and love. These experiences define the human condition, and we create music that reflects our own experiences and how we navigate them. Ultimately, we recognize that we can’t face these challenges alone.

So, “Inherit the Earth” is about how we live our lives and the lasting impact our actions will have after we’re gone. We hope the album and its lyrics resonate with your experiences and remind you that you are not alone.

The Trembling Giant

Singer/songwriter bringing folk-punk originals to your ear holes. Available wherever you get music.

Donny Bakken