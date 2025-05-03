Ink-Credible Printmaking

media release: Dive into the world of printmaking with a hands-on workshop inspired by the artist Wharton Esherick. Explore a variety of materials and techniques to create and take home your own prints. This event is designed for visitors of all ages, with something for everyone to enjoy. Be sure to wear clothes you're comfortable getting messy in, and get ready to make your own print!

Free and open to all. Registration encouraged, but not required.