Ink and Insight

media release: Join us for a quarterly gathering that blends creative writing and mindfulness in a supportive, inclusive space. Whether you identify as a writer or simply enjoy exploring your inner voice, this group offers you a gentle rhythm of reflective writing (with optional prompts), sharing in community, and contemplative practices like guided meditation and mindful walking outdoors, weather permitting.

Come as you are. No experience needed — just a willingness to pause, listen, and write. You’ll leave with new words, insights, and connections.

𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀/𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲𝘀 – 𝗦𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗮𝘆𝘀 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝟭𝟬:𝟭𝟱 𝗮𝗺-𝟭𝟮:𝟬𝟬 𝗽𝗺, Jan. 25, Mar. 1, Jun. 7, Nov. 1

𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲

• 10:15 am – Welcome, housekeeping, and settling in

• 10:30 am – Guided meditation

• 10:45 am – Writing session #1

• 11:00 am – Contemplative walking/break

• 11:15 am – Writing session #2

• 11:30 am – Sharing

• 12:00 pm – Close

𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿 – 𝗥𝗲𝗯𝗲𝗰𝗰𝗮 𝗝𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗲𝘀𝗼𝗻 is the author of The Body of All Things (Finishing Line Press, 2017). She is the recipient of a 2025 Wisconsin Writers Award, the 2024 Tupelo Press Prose Prize, and is a Pushcart Prize nominee. Her writing has appeared in numerous publications, including Rattle, The Offing, Mid-American Review, and Entropy, and she’s currently at work on a collection of personal essays. Rebecca lives on Ho-Chunk land in Madison, Wisconsin. When she’s not writing, you can find her hiking, baking, or cuddling her two cats.

$50/person

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 Limited to 30 people.