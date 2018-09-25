Inmigración X

press release: Immigration is nothing new. In fact, it has historically been a fundamental part of the human experience. Yet, today much of immigration is the unrecognized harvest of past colonialism, ongoing wars, as well as current demands and lure of modernity. The artists presenting works in Immigration X explore some of the contemporary Latinx experience of displacement, diaspora, nomadism and dehumanization in the United States.

Synapses is a group of Latinx artists collaborating on projects focused on social justice to impact the community.

Members: Richie Morales l Juan de Hoyos l Andy Villanueva l Evelyn Galindo