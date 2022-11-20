press release: Inna Faliks recouns her life adventures, influences, and evolution as an artist through this piano performance.

In Polonaise-Fantasie, the Story of a Pianist, Inna Faliks recounts her life adventures, influences, and evolution as an artist through this piano performance.

Inna Faliks considers Polonaise-fanatsie: The Story of a Pinist is the most personal endeavor she has undertaken.

She says: “It is my hope that, in sharing this story. I offer audiences a glimpse into the life of a performing musician,

as well as my very personal story – the story that makes me the artist I am today.”