Inna Faliks
Bethel Lutheran Church 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
In Polonaise-Fantasie, the Story of a Pianist, Inna Faliks recounts her life adventures, influences, and evolution as an artist through this piano performance.
Inna Faliks considers Polonaise-fanatsie: The Story of a Pinist is the most personal endeavor she has undertaken.
She says: “It is my hope that, in sharing this story. I offer audiences a glimpse into the life of a performing musician,
as well as my very personal story – the story that makes me the artist I am today.”