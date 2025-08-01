RSVP for Innovation Creation Summer Camp

media release: Monday, August 11 - Friday, August 15, 2025 | 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

When prompted, select the first day of the 5-day camp to purchase. You are purchasing attendance for all five days.

COST

$250 per Camper

Advance registration required one week prior to camp start date. Society members receive a 10% discount, please verify your membership where prompted to receive discount at check out.

Overview

Calling all creative learners: Innovation Creation Summer Camp was made for you! Created with the rich Wisconsin tradition of problem-solving in mind, this five-day camp will take campers on a journey full of new ideas, engaging learning sessions, and more as they work to build innovations of their own through interactive exercises and activities. Innovation Creation Summer Camp is geared toward students grades 4-6, but younger campers with a passion for innovation are welcome as well—register now to reserve your spot.

About the Location

An active, community-focused space that hosts school groups, pop-up exhibits, author talks, public programs and more; located in the US Bank Building on Madison's Capitol Square.

History Maker Space classroom

1 S. Pinckney Street, Suite 106 Madison, WI 53703

Know Before You Go & Accessibility

Campers will need the following daily: lunch, snacks, a water bottle, sunscreen and bug spray.

Campers should dress for activity and weather. We will endeavor to be outside daily.

Campers should be dropped off no earlier than 8:45 a.m., and be picked up promptly at 3:00 p.m.

Free temporary parking (5-10 min) is available near the entrances on E. Webster and E. Washington St. There is also paid long term parking at the Capitol North ramp, located at 218 E. Mifflin Street, and approximately two blocks north of the bank building. Accessible entrances are on E. Washington and N. Pinckney (facing the Capitol).

All transportation will be on foot or by city bus. Bus fare is included.

For further questions or more information, please email museumeducation@wisconsinhistory.org

Contact

For more information, please contact the box office at 608-264-4848 or boxoffice@wisconsinhistory.org.