Madison Ballet, 7 pm on 10/26-28 and 11/3-4 and 2 pm, 10/29, 11/4-5, Promenade Hall. $45.

media release: Oct 26-Nov 5, 2023, Promenade Hall

Anchored by new works from Alia Kache, former dancer of Ailey 2 and currently a member of The Lion King Tour and Madison Ballet’s Rehearsal Director Richard Walters, this program will also present new works choreographed by three Madison Ballet company artists, Eric Stith, Charlotte Junge and Sarah Minton. Artistic Director Ja’ Malik challenges each choreographer to create and explore the concept of innovation using their “toolbox”: music, costume, movement, and beyond. In this program, we uphold our commitment to commission works by female-identifying artists and artists of color.

Join Madison Ballet after our opening night performance for a conversation with the choreographers and artists of Madison Ballet, moderated by Artistic Director Ja’ Malik.