Innovation Roadmap

UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

Whether an entrepreneurial idea keeps crossing your mind or you're refining your prototype, this session is for you!

Join the Small Business Development Center's Michelle Somes-Booher and Discovery to Product's David Ertl as they introduce you to the business model canvas and the UW-Madison entrepreneurial ecosystem. Plus, chat with WARF, D2P and other members of UW-Madison's Innovate Network to find the campus resources that are best for your

next steps.

Register at warf.org/entrepreneurons

SEPTEMBER 12, 2019 | 4 P.M.

