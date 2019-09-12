Innovation Roadmap
UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release:
Whether an entrepreneurial idea keeps crossing your mind or you're refining your prototype, this session is for you!
Join the Small Business Development Center's Michelle Somes-Booher and Discovery to Product's David Ertl as they introduce you to the business model canvas and the UW-Madison entrepreneurial ecosystem. Plus, chat with WARF, D2P and other members of UW-Madison's Innovate Network to find the campus resources that are best for your
next steps.
Register at warf.org/entrepreneurons
for this FREE event
SEPTEMBER 12, 2019 | 4 P.M.
Followed by an informal reception