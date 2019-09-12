Innovation Roadmap

press release:

Whether an entrepreneurial idea keeps crossing your mind or you're refining your prototype, this session is for you!

Join the Small Business Development Center's Michelle Somes-Booher and Discovery to Product's David Ertl as they introduce you to the business model canvas and the UW-Madison entrepreneurial ecosystem. Plus, chat with WARF, D2P and other members of UW-Madison's Innovate Network to find the campus resources that are best for your

next steps.

Register at warf.org/entrepreneurons

for this FREE event

SEPTEMBER 12, 2019 | 4 P.M.

Followed by an informal reception