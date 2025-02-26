Innovations in Aging Care

media release: The Wisconsin Alumni Association presents a compelling discussion on innovative approaches to elder care, featuring groundbreaking research that's transforming the lives of older adults and their caregivers. During this Wisconsin Idea Spotlight presentation, guests will learn about community-based support solutions that are improving the lives of older adults and their caregivers.

Enjoy a preprogram reception with refreshments before hearing from Beth Fields, associate professor of kinesiology and principal investigator of the Geriatric Health Services Research Lab at UW-Madison. In her talk, Fields will highlight three innovative programs supporting aging adults: equine therapy for individuals with dementia, tools to help people age safely in their homes, and efforts to improve care coordination for dementia patients within a hospital setting. An audience Q & A session will follow the program. This is a free event, but registration is required due to limited capacity.

About the Speaker

Beth Fields is a board-certified occupational therapist, an associate professor of kinesiology, and director of the Geriatric Health Services Research Lab. She is an affiliate faculty member in the Center for Aging Research and Education, the Institute on Aging, the Division of Geriatrics and Gerontology, and the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She went to Colorado State University and the University of Pittsburgh for occupational therapy and postdoctoral training. Fields is passionate about improving the quality of care and life of aging adults and their family or friend care partners and caregivers.

Her research focuses on developing, testing, and implementing patient and caregiver-centered assessments and interventions in hospital and home settings. The National Institute on Aging; the National Institute on Disability, Independent Living, and Rehabilitation Research; and the RRF Foundation for Aging have supported her research.