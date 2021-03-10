ONLINE: Innovations in Immunotherapy

Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFi6QNwlsa453cKBy5faAYw

press release: With the COVID-19 pandemic taking center stage, there is heightened interest in the importance of the immune system and its ability to fight off viruses. But what about harnessing the immune system’s ability to take down cancer? Are you aware of the potential of immunotherapy to help the immune system prevent or curb the growth of many cancers?

UW Health and the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health are leading the way on this exciting type of biological therapy in an effort to better treat — and ultimately cure — cancer.

On the next Wisconsin Medicine Livestream, explore the UW’s latest innovations in immunotherapy, including:

A current UW clinical trial combining radiation and antibodies to both damage melanoma tumors and stimulate a patient’s immune system.

Research on using antibodies to combat neuroblastoma, a rare type of cancerous tumor that primarily affects children.

Development of an in situ vaccine approach with CAR T cells and radiation to cure cancer.

Very few cancer centers are as equipped as the UW to do these types of studies, because they require specialized experts in cell therapy, antibody therapy, and radiochemistry and radiation therapy across well-developed labs in very differing areas of research and treatment. Take this opportunity to learn how the UW is poised to find solutions and ways to improve outcomes in this dynamic field.

Featured guests:

Paul Sondel, MD, PhD, faculty, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health; Reed and Carolee Walker Professor of Pediatric Oncology

Christian Capitini, MD, faculty, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health; associate professor of pediatrics in the Division of Hematology, Oncology and Bone Marrow; transplant at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health

Zachary Morris, MD, PhD, assistant professor and vice chair of the Department of Human Oncology at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health