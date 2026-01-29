Innovations in K-12 Architecture Education

media release: Panel Presentation by Caroline Hamblen, Taliesin Preservation; Michael Sykes, Future Builders Studio; Shalina Ali, TRUE Skool; Moderated by Josh Johnson, ADCI

The next generation is becoming empowered to critically examine and actively shape the spaces around them. Discover how educators and designers are mentoring students across southern Wisconsin at this panel presentation:

Caroline Hamblen at Taliesin Preservation shares how the ideas of Frank Lloyd Wright come to life for students who are immersed in his Wisconsin estate.

Michael Sykes chairs Project Pipeline, focused on introducing underserved youth to career opportunities in architecture and design.

Shalina Ali at True Skool, Milwaukee’s Center for Transformative Creative Arts and Hip Hop Culture, shepherds a youth-driven design of their new campus.

This free program is presented in anticipation of Monona Terrace’s own event “Terrace Town,” teaching elementary classrooms about city planning, coming March 14.

Presented in partnership with American Institute of Architects Wisconsin and WiscoNoma. Continuing education credits are available for AIA members.

In-person at Monona Terrace (onsite registration)

Virtually on Zoom