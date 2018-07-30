RSVP for Insects & Spiders

press release: 8/4/18 Saturday, 1–3 p.m.

UW-Madison Arboretum Class: Insects and Spiders. We will cover the basics of insect and spider identification and learn about their ecological roles, and then spend time outside looking for them in the prairie and gardens. Indoors, with outside field time; wear sturdy shoes and come prepared for weather and insects. Instructor: Lisa Andrewski, Arboretum naturalist. Fee: $20. Register by July 30. Meet at the Visitor Center. UW-Madison Arboretum Visitor Center, 1207 Seminole Hwy, (608) 263-7888. https://arboretum.wisc.edu/ learn/classes/