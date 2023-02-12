media release: Featuring an eight-piece pop-up band consisting of musicians from local Milwaukee groups such as The Door Stoppers, Deadman’s Carnival, Sweet Sheiks, and Ruth B8r Ginsberg, Inside a Dream is a live music tribute to American film director, David Lynch. The show consists of live renditions of songs and scores featured in Lynch’s works such as Twin Peaks, Blue Velvet, Eraserhead, Mulholland Drive and many more. A projected video accompaniment utilizes Lynch’s filmography as its inspiration to create a full visceral experience.

Aidan White (The Door Stoppers)- Guitar and Vocals

Nicolas Buendia (The Door Stoppers)- Bass

David Brady (The Door Stoppers)- Piano and Synth

Paul Westfahl (Deadmans Carnival, Damn Fine Coffee, The Breadmen)- Drums

Allen Russell (Sweet Sheiks, Swing Chevron)- Violin

Ousia Moon (Ruth B8r Ginsberg)- Violin

Troy Leisemann- Saxophone

Luis Solis-Trinidad- Saxophone

Featuring Guest Vocalist: Kenzi Rayelle