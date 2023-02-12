Inside a Dream
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Featuring an eight-piece pop-up band consisting of musicians from local Milwaukee groups such as The Door Stoppers, Deadman’s Carnival, Sweet Sheiks, and Ruth B8r Ginsberg, Inside a Dream is a live music tribute to American film director, David Lynch. The show consists of live renditions of songs and scores featured in Lynch’s works such as Twin Peaks, Blue Velvet, Eraserhead, Mulholland Drive and many more. A projected video accompaniment utilizes Lynch’s filmography as its inspiration to create a full visceral experience.
Aidan White (The Door Stoppers)- Guitar and Vocals
Nicolas Buendia (The Door Stoppers)- Bass
David Brady (The Door Stoppers)- Piano and Synth
Paul Westfahl (Deadmans Carnival, Damn Fine Coffee, The Breadmen)- Drums
Allen Russell (Sweet Sheiks, Swing Chevron)- Violin
Ousia Moon (Ruth B8r Ginsberg)- Violin
Troy Leisemann- Saxophone
Luis Solis-Trinidad- Saxophone
Featuring Guest Vocalist: Kenzi Rayelle