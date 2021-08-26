Inside Out 11M

media release: The pandemic exposed and exploited social divides across race, class, and immigration status -- and it ushered in a moment of national clarity that demands lasting change. On at least one front, there is a clear first step toward renewal that is supported by supermajorities of American voters: creating a path to citizenship for those who have long been Americans.

Congress has an opportunity—and obligation—to realize that goal for millions of immigrants who call America home, including Dreamers, Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders, farmworkers, and other essential workers. While potential legislation likely will not cover the entire population of 11 million, it will move America forward by regularizing the status of Dreamers, TPS holders, farmworkers, and other essential workers.

This Inside Out Project action is a nationwide participatory art initiative aimed at creating a portrait of America that highlights both our diversity and our unity. These portraits remind us that behind the policies are real people with real stories that include all Americans -- citizens, immigrants, and indigenous. And the project provides communities and local leaders a unique platform to amplify their voices and urge Congress to move the country forward with solutions by creating a path to citizenship.

In partnership with Emerson Collective, this endeavor is part of the Inside Out global participatory art project initiated by the award-winning artist JR to pay tribute to the power and dignity of individuals by displaying their portraits in public spaces around the world. People share their untold stories and transform messages of personal identity into works of public art.

During this project, the Inside Out Project’s Photobooth Trucks tour will stop in 16 cities across 7 states, where people can add their faces to a portrait of America.