Inside Out: Art of Medical Illustration

media release: June 18 through September 30, 2026, UW McPherson Eye Research Institute's Mandelbaum & Albert Family Vision Gallery, 9th floor, Wisconsin Institutes for Medical Research (WIMR), 1111 Highland Avenue, Campus

Opening Reception Thursday, June 18, 4:30pm to 6:30pm, serving Babcock Dairy ice cream

Featuring works by artists Katie Stanley, H. Adam Steinberg, and Kaitlin Walsh; retinal drawings from Dr. Alice McPherson's collection held by UW Archives; and historical images from Ebling Library Collections.

The Mandelbaum & Albert Family Vision Gallery plays an active role in the UW McPherson Eye Research Institute's mission to link vision science and visual arts.