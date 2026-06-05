Inside Out: Art of Medical Illustration

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Wisconsin Institutes for Medical Research 1111 Highland Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53705

media release: June 18 through September 30, 2026, UW McPherson Eye Research Institute's Mandelbaum & Albert Family Vision Gallery, 9th floor, Wisconsin Institutes for Medical Research (WIMR), 1111 Highland Avenue, Campus

Opening Reception Thursday, June 18, 4:30pm to 6:30pm, serving Babcock Dairy ice cream

Featuring works by artists Katie Stanley, H. Adam Steinberg, and Kaitlin Walsh; retinal drawings from Dr. Alice McPherson's collection held by UW Archives; and historical images from Ebling Library Collections. 

The Mandelbaum & Albert Family Vision Gallery plays an active role in the UW McPherson Eye Research Institute's mission to link vision science and visual arts. 

Info

Wisconsin Institutes for Medical Research 1111 Highland Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53705
Art Exhibits & Events
608-265-4023
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