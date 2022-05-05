× Expand courtesy Bob Kerwin Inside Pocket

media release: Inside Pocket is a jazz quartet based in Madison, Wisconsin. We perform original compositions, bluesy groove-based jazz, and contemporary jazz by Kenny Garrett, Pat Metheny, and others. We favor music with clearly stated melodies and a strong pulse. Music that moves you!

Bob Kerwin – sax

Francis Deck – bass

Kevin Adler – drums

Mark Ramirez – keys