media release: Last year Crossroads Coffeehouse in Cross Plains started Concerts in the Square once a month on a Friday night from 6-8pm. Lots of people brought lawn chairs since it was in a gated "yard like" square outside of their building with people enjoying drinks, pizza and ice cream and dancing all around! They were asked to bring it back and with more dates so it has been expanded to every Friday of the summer.

Inside Pocket will perform on July 12. We'll be playing an energetic mix of standards, contemporary jazz, and original compositions. Hope to see you there!