Dark Horse ArtBar 756 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Inside Pocket is a jazz quartet based in Madison, Wisconsin. We perform original compositions, bluesy groove-based jazz, and contemporary jazz by Kenny Garrett, Pat Metheny, and others. We favor music with clearly stated melodies and a strong pulse. Music that moves you!

Bob Kerwin – sax

Francis Deck – bass

Kevin Adler – drums

Mark Ramirez – keys

Find tunes and more at the Inside Pocket webpage.

