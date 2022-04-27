Inside Pocket
Dark Horse ArtBar 756 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
courtesy Bob Kerwin
media release: Inside Pocket is a jazz quartet based in Madison, Wisconsin. We perform original compositions, bluesy groove-based jazz, and contemporary jazz by Kenny Garrett, Pat Metheny, and others. We favor music with clearly stated melodies and a strong pulse. Music that moves you!
Bob Kerwin – sax
Francis Deck – bass
Kevin Adler – drums
Mark Ramirez – keys
Find tunes and more at the Inside Pocket webpage.