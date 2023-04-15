Inside Pocket

Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Jazz at Sequoya features local musicians on the third Saturday of every month. The series is generously funded by the Friends of Sequoya Library.

Inside Pocket is a jazz quartet based in Madison, Wisconsin. We perform original compositions, bluesy groove-based jazz, and contemporary jazz by Kenny Garrett, Pat Metheny, and others. We favor music with clearly stated melodies and a strong pulse. Music that moves you!

Bob Kerwin – sax; Francis Deck – bass; Kevin Adler – drums; Mark Ramirez – keys.

608-266-6385
