media release: Jazz at Sequoya features local musicians on the third Saturday of every month. The series is generously funded by the Friends of Sequoya Library.

Inside Pocket is a jazz quartet based in Madison, Wisconsin. We perform original compositions, bluesy groove-based jazz, and contemporary jazz by Kenny Garrett, Pat Metheny, and others. We favor music with clearly stated melodies and a strong pulse. Music that moves you!

Bob Kerwin – sax; Francis Deck – bass; Kevin Adler – drums; Mark Ramirez – keys.