media rlelease: Join Ascendium and UW-Madison’s Division of Continuing Studies for a special screening of Roadtrip Nation’s “The Inside Scholars,” followed by a thoughtful and engaging conversation about education, opportunity, and the realities of reentry.

“The Inside Scholars” is a docuseries that follows three formerly incarcerated learners as they navigate their paths forward. Along the way, they meet others who have been in their shoes and found success in their lives and careers after incarceration. Through candid conversations and personal reflection, the series shines a light on the importance and impact of postsecondary education in prison programs.

At this event, attendees will:

Have the opportunity to network during a reception from 5-6 p.m.

Watch the impactful two-part docuseries from 6-7 p.m.

Hear from a unique panel of individuals involved in postsecondary education in prison from 7-8 p.m.