Inside the Supreme Court Term

media release: On Tuesday, July 1, join the ACLU and our team of legal experts for a debrief of the most critical rulings of this Supreme Court term. Learn about how these rulings influence the work ahead and how you can get involved.

Our panelists will talk about what it was like fighting these cases in front of the Court and the impact these rulings have on our civil rights and liberties. You'll be joined by experts including:

Cecilia Wang, ACLU national legal director

Chase Strangio, ACLU LGBTQ & HIV project co-director

Ben Wizner, ACLU speech, privacy, and technology project director

AJ Hikes, ACLU deputy executive director for strategy & culture

You'll get an exclusive briefing on our next steps following this Supreme Court term, the impact of the Skrmetti ruling on our work for trans rights, how we're fighting back against the Trump administration's attacks, and how you can stay involved.