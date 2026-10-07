Inside Wisconsin Politics Live

media release: Bring your questions about Wisconsin politics and the 2026 election for an evening with the journalists of “Inside Wisconsin Politics.”

WPR Capitol Bureau Chief Shawn Johnson, PBS Wisconsin Senior Political Reporter Zac Schultz, and WPR reporters Anya van Wagtendonk and Rich Kremer will share what they’re seeing in their reporting, what they’re watching in the final weeks of the campaign and the questions shaping their coverage.

The event is free, but registration is requested. Reserve your spot and join us for the conversation.