Insight into Reality

× Expand courtesy Kadampa Meditation Center A close-up of Gen Dorje. Gen Dorje

media release: The Four Seals are four special insights into reality that enable us to experience the liberating wisdom of Sutra Mahamudra, the true nature of things. During this special day course we will explore profound topics such as impermanence, the nature of the mind, the source of suffering and the truth of ultimate reality, emptiness. Through teachings and guided meditations, we will start to experience the peace and freedom that comes from this wisdom.

Everyone is welcome to attend. The teachings are suitable for those seeking an in-depth understanding of the teachings on Mahamudra as well as the beginner.

Everyone welcome!

Day Course Cost: $30 (Vegetarian Lunch $15 optional) - Register online

About the teacher

Gen Kelsang Dorje is the resident teacher at the Kadampa Meditation Center Madison. As the resident teacher Gen Dorje is responsible for teaching and leading meditation classes, retreats, and workshops at the center and in branch locations. He has received extensive training under the guidance of Geshe Kelsang Gyatso, the founder of the New Kadampa Tradition. Gen Dorje is known for his warmth and humor in making Buddha’s teachings relevant to our modern life. He is an inspiring example of how to integrate these teachings into a joyful life and is committed to helping people improve their daily lives through meditation and mindfulness.