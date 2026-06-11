media release: Fat Donkey Theatre Co. Presents Insignificance

By Fly Jamerson

Based on Anton Chekhov's ‘Three Sisters’

Directed by Rachel Reichard

“Insignificance is sickening and love means nothing at all; all it is is the strength to keep going on no matter what happens.”

Based on Anton Chekhov’s Three Sisters, the Prozorov siblings long for freedom away from their small town. They long for Moscow, their home from their youth, but the Moscow they know doesn’t exist. They’re all trapped faced with their own insignificance, but must learn to cope and grow with their new circumstances as the bear looms over.

June 26-June 28, 7:45PM, Allen Centennial Garden, 620 Babcock Dr, Madison, WI 53706

Feel free to arrive early and explore the gardens! A preshow will begin at 7:30PM.

Follow along for more updates: Instagram: @fatdonkeytheatre

Facebook: @Fat Donkey Theatre Company

Donate to the Production Fund: https://gofund.me/4b05f7c0d

(Thank you! Anything and everything helps bring this show to life! All proceeds will go to production costs such as costuming, lights, set pieces, and citronella candles to keep the bugs away during shows/)