RSVP for Inspecting Insect Metamorphosis

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Join UW-Madison's Insect Ambassadors and investigate the stages of insect metamorphosis in this fun family program. Geared for 5-12 year olds, this presentation includes fascinating facts about insects and metamorphosis, and, of course, live insects! Participants will get to observe preserved and live insects up close, talk to entomologists, and receive materials for a take-home project. Ages 5-12 years with an adult; adult attends free. Limit two adults per child.

Saturday, February 10, 10-11 am

Registration Deadline: February 1

Cost: $10/$8 member | Course Number: 60-01

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
608-246-4550
