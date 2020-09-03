ONLINE: The Inspiration Behind a Work of Crane Art

media release: Join International Crane Foundation for the first presentation in our Cranes and Community Virtual Art Series!

Register for the webinar here:

https://savingcranes.zoom.us/ webinar/register/ 4415983743888/WN_ abfw8XCeQiGJ0S1MpUV9CA

Meet Sauk County artist Janet Flynn, a native of Wisconsin and longtime member of the International Crane Foundation. Janet shares her childhood and lifelong connections to nature and art, her journey to Baraboo and her discovery of the International Crane Foundation. View some of her many crane paintings created throughout her career and follow along as she explains her inspiration and process for her most recent painting, “George’s Grandchildren.”

This fall, the International Crane Foundation will host a series of five webinars showcasing artists with strong ties to Sauk County. The Cranes and Community Virtual Art Series will highlight the work of five gifted artists, including Elliott Funmaker, Sr., Ho-Chunk Native Storyteller and Dancer; Janet Flynn, Painter; Kim Russell, Illustrator; Jay Jocham, Painter and Muralist; and Masako Pellerin, Origami Artist. From the traditional art of storytelling in Ho-Chunk culture to the ancient practice of folding paper cranes in Japan, viewers will learn about different art forms, processes and techniques.

The International Crane Foundation is proud to offer a platform to these artists, and we are excited to have the opportunity to share their work with you. Artists will discuss what inspires them, talk about their artistic process, and inspire viewers to share stories and make art of their own. Viewers will be encouraged to explore their talents, feelings and beliefs to push their creative boundaries and use art as a vehicle for crane conservation, self-expression and community building.

This project is funded in part by Jodi K. Kingdon and Henry S. Kingdon, M.D., Ph.D., and a grant from the Extension Sauk County – University of Wisconsin, Arts & Culture Committee and the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin.