Inspired by Wright

Tour the Frank Lloyd Wright designed Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center and discover how Wright saw geometric shapes in the world around him. You’ll learn how Monona Terrace’s unique landscape influenced his choice of geometry, expressed in nearly every aspect of the building. Then, use this newly gained knowledge and put together geometric forms to create your own Wright-inspired glass piece of art.

Upcoming dates:

Saturday, April 30 10am-noon

Saturday, June 18 10am-noon

Saturday, August 13 10am-noon

This program is suited for adults and children 12+. The cost is $30. For groups of 10-15, fill out this adult tour group reservation request.