ONLINE: Inspiring Radical Creativity

Livestream here: https://www.facebook.com/UWLatinxCC/

media release: Gabby Rivera is an outgoing, outspoken creator invested in fostering better dialogue, inspiring radical creativity, and improving our most vulnerable communities. The author of Juliet Takes a Breath, she’s also the writer of the Marvel series America—featuring the first queer, Latinx teen-girl superhero, ever. It’s catching headlines from The New York Times, Vogue, and beyond: and Marvel Studios and Disney+ just announced a new show based on the series. Please join us in welcoming this great speaker!

Hosted by UW Latinx Cultural Center, Gender and Sexuality Campus Center, WUD Distinguished Lecture Series and Open House Learning Community.