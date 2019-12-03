Instagram Introduction

press release: Learn about Instagram, a video and photo-sharing social media application owned by Facebook. This class will cover the features of the Instagram app and how to upload photos/videos from your smart device to post to Instagram. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own smartphone or tablet to follow along. REGISTRATION REQUIRED.

This program is free and open to the public. To register, or for more information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.