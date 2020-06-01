ONLINE: Isthmus Instagram Live

press release: Instagram Live with UnityPoint Health - Meriter's Katelyn Harms: Monday, June 1, Isthmus Instagram, 1 pm

In an effort to keep Madison connected through conversations with local business owners, the Isthmus marketing team continues its Instagram Live video series. Tune in this Monday as we go live on Instagram with Katelyn Harms, infection preventionist at UnityPoint Health - Meriter. We'll check-in with them on what life has been like during COVID-19, how you can stay safe this summer and she'll answer COVID-19 questions. Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek hosts.