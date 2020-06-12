ONLINE: Isthmus Instagram Live

press release: Instagram Live with Rutabaga Paddlesports, Friday, June 12, Isthmus Instagram, 10 am

In an effort to support local businesses, the Isthmus marketing team continues its Instagram Live series. Olbrich Park Boat Rentals is open! Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek joins Darren Bush, owner of Rutabaga Paddlesports, live at Olbrich Park to chat about how they're opening up safely and how they've adapted to COVID-19. Rent a canoe, kayak, or stand-up paddleboard this summer. Details can be found online at rutabaga.com/rentals.