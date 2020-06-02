ONLINE: Isthmus Instagram Live

press release: Instagram Live with The Robin Room's Annie Leahy: Tuesday, June 2, Isthmus Instagram, 3 pm

In an effort to keep Madison connected through cocktails while also supporting local makers, bars and restaurants, the Isthmus marketing team continues its Instagram Live video series. Tune in this Tuesday as The Robin Room's Annie Leahy makes their drink Clutching at Pearls. We encourage you to get the ingredients and make the recipe along with us.

Leahy is a Chicago native that has lived in Madison for the last decade. She began bartending seven years ago and took over management at The Robin Room three years ago. The Robin Room is currently doing cocktail kits and slushies to go every Friday-Sunday. You can order on the weekends at the-robin-room.square.site.

In mid-June, The Robin Room staff will move and do an indefinite pop-up at the soon-to-open Muskellounge and Sporting Club at 4102 Monona Drive. "The Muskie is about four times bigger, has a patio area and garage doors in the front which, as a staff, we feel that customers will be able to social distance effectively," Leahy says. "We hope to open it in early July if we feel that it is safe. Follow us on social media to keep up with our progress!"

The Robin Room's Recipe: Clutching at Pearls

What ya need:

1 ounce white rum (suggested: Plantation 3 Stars)

1 ounce dry sherry (suggested: Lustau Fino)

.75 ounce simple syrup

.75 ounce fresh lime juice

3 strawberries, sliced

What ya do:

1. Muddle the sliced strawberries in a shaker with the simple syrup and lime juice.

2. Add the sherry, rum and some ice cubes.

3. Shake vigorously and double strain into a glass.

4. Serve with a strawberry slice on the rim.