ONLINE: Isthmus Instagram Live

press release: Instagram Live with Chef Matt Pace of The Great Dane

Wednesday, June 3, Isthmus Instagram, 11 am

In an effort to keep Madison connected through food while also supporting local chefs and restaurants, the Isthmus marketing team continues its Instagram Live video series. Tune in this Wednesday as executive chef Matt Pace of The Great Dane makes Mojo Marinated Cuban Roast Pork. We encourage you to get the ingredients and make the recipe along with us.

Pace has been part of The Dane family for over two years and has more than two decades of experience as a chef. His love of fried chicken has brought you The Dane’s riff on the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, the Thursday special that’s a must-have.

To support The Dane right now, order beer and food for carryout online, curbside style, at all Madison-area locations. Beer is available in four- and six-packs, crowlers and growlers, accompanied by their food staples. Daily specials are highlighted online every day, including fish fry and canned brandy Old Fashioneds on Fridays. Gift cards and merch can be purchased any time at greatdanepub.com/store.

The Great Dane's Recipe: Mojo Marinated Cuban Roast Pork

What ya need:

5 pounds pork shoulder roast (bone in or boneless)

for marinade:

1 cup orange juice

1 cup lime juice

3/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

7 garlic cloves (whole and smashed with the flat side of a knife)

1 tablespoon orange zest

1 tablespoon lime zest

1 tablespoon oregano

½ tablespoon cumin

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

½ cup spiced rum

½ cup water

¼ cup brown sugar

½ cup cilantro (roughly chopped)

What ya do (to marinate and cook the pork):

1. Combine all the ingredients in a mixing bowl and whisk to slightly incorporate the olive oil into the other liquid ingredients.

2. Season the pork shoulder with kosher salt and black pepper and place it in a container or large freezer bag.

3. Pour the marinade over the pork and allow to marinate for at least 12 hours (overnight), or up to two days.

4. To cook the pork, preheat your oven to 425 degrees.

5. Remove the pork from the marinade and transfer to a roasting pan or casserole dish. Roast the pork at 425 degrees for about 15 or 20 minutes, until it is starting to brown and caramelize.

6. Turn the oven down to 325 degrees. Remove the pork from the oven and pour the marinade over the pork and wrap the roasting pan with aluminum foil. Return the pork to the oven and roast for another 2-3 hours (depending on the size of your pork roast), or until it is just fork tender.