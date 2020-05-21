ONLINE: Isthmus Instagram Live

press release: Instagram Live with Tim Metcalfe,Thursday, May 21, Isthmus Instagram, 4 pm

In an effort to keep Madison connected through conversations with local business owners, the Isthmus marketing team continues its Instagram Live video series. Tune in today at 4 pm for a conversation with Tim Metcalfe, president of Metcalfe's Market, on how they've adapted to COVID-19 and how they continue to build strong partnerships with local producers and restaurants. Chelsey Dequaine-Jerabek hosts.