ONLINE: Isthmus Instagram Live

press release: Instagram Live with AC Hotel's Craig Spaulding: Friday, May 22, Isthmus Instagram, 4 pm

In an effort to keep Madison connected through cocktails while also supporting local makers, bars and restaurants, the Isthmus marketing team continues its Instagram Live video series. Tune in this Friday as AC Hotel's Craig Spaulding makes a J. Henry and Sons Bourbon Root Beer Old Fashioned. We encourage you to get the ingredients and make the recipe along with us.

Spaulding is the former co-owner and founder of Cafe Montmartre. He's been a bartender for nearly 35 years and with the AC Lounge inside the AC Hotel for three years. "The best way to support the AC Hotel and Lounge is to remember us when we reopen the lounge," Spaulding says. Eno Vino Downtown has started curbside pickup. Get more info here.

Craig Spaulding's Recipe for J. Henry and Sons Bourbon Root Beer Old Fashioned

What ya need:

2 ounces J. Henry 92 proof Small Batch Bourbon

1/2 ounce simple syrup

3 dashes Bittercube Root Beer Bitters

What ya do:

1. Stir 24 times in mixing glass with ice.

2. Strain into rocks glass filled with ice.

3. Add Luxardo cherry garnish and orange twist.

4. Enjoy.