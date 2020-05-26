ONLINE: Isthmus Instagram Live

press release: Instagram Live with Gail Ambrosius: Tuesday, May 26, Isthmus Instagram, 5 pm

In an effort to keep Madison connected through food while also supporting local chefs and restaurants, the Isthmus marketing team continues its Instagram Live video series. Tune in this Tuesday as Gail Ambrosius Chocolatier's Gail Ambrosius makes their hot chocolate recipe, perfect to pair with a cozy night in the backyard by the fire. We encourage you to get the ingredients and make the recipe along with us.

Since COVID-19, Gail Ambrosius Chocolatier has adapted business operations to preserve the safety of their staff and customers, while still spreading a little chocolate joy during this difficult time. Everything has shifted to online/phone ordering with curbside pickups, shipping and even free delivery in Madison twice a week. You can read all about ordering procedures and adjusted business hours here.

Gail Ambrosius Chocolatier's Recipe

Hot Chocolate

What ya need:

2 ounces dark chocolate, 60% or higher (their GAC hot chocolate mix is 65%)

1 tablespoon cocoa powder

1 tablespoon sugar

1/4 cup water

What ya do:

1. Place all ingredients in a small saucepan, whisk on low heat until the chocolate is melted and the drink is velvety smooth.

2. The drinking chocolate is delicious on it's own, but you can finish it off with all sorts of fun additions. For a little spice, add cinnamon and cayenne. Had a long day? Add a splash of Irish whiskey, Bailey's, dark rum or limoncello. Feeling extra indulgent? Add heavy cream or a scoop of ice cream.

3. After mixing in your desired finisher, pour the drinking chocolate into espresso cups, savor and enjoy.