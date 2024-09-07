× Expand Elliot Novak Dad Bods on stage at the High Noon Saloon. Dad Bods

noon-1 pm is sensory hour, with mandatory masks, limited patrons, no music and low lighting; DJ Dreamgirl 1 pm, Kleptomaniac 2 pm, TS Foss 3 pm, Hiking Journal 4 pm, Lowboy 5 pm, Winifred RT 6:30 pm, Yolk 7:30 pm, Dad Bods 8:30 pm.

media release: 27 Bones Studio presents Instar 3: a Celebration of Musicians and Makers on 9/7/24 at the Cardinal Bar near downtown Madison. This is the third event in the Instar series.

The event will take place from 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm, with a selection of local and regional musicians including Winifred RT, Dad Bods and TS Foss. Local craftspeople will be vending from 12:00 pm to 5:30 pm, with a special “sensory friendly hour” between 12:00 pm and 1:00 pm where lower lighting, complimentary ear plugs and no music will facilitate a more comfortable shopping experience for those with sensory processing difficulties.

Tickets are available ahead of time via Ticket Leap. They are $5 beforehand and a sliding scale of $5-10 at the door. All profits will go to the performers. For more information, visit https://www.instagram.com/instarexperienc.

Instar Experience is an event series curated by Sigra DeWeese, Jessi Neumann and Molly Warriner that aims to celebrate and elevate midwest musicians and craftspeople and provide a platform for up and comers to showcase their work.