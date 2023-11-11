× Expand courtesy MQBS MQBS Collective

media release: 27 Bones Studio and Spilt Milk present Instar 1: a Celebration of Music and Makers on 11/11 at the Rigby Pub in downtown Madison.

The event will take place from 1pm to 10:30pm, with a selection of local musicians including Luke McGovern, LINE and MQBS. Local craftsmen will be vending from 1pm to 6pm, with a special “sensory friendly hour” between 1pm and 2pm where lower lighting, complimentary ear plugs and no music will facilitate a more comfortable shopping experience for those with sensory processing difficulties.

Tickets are available at the door, day of, and will be $5 before 6pm, $10 6pm and on. All ages until 8pm, 21+ after 8pm.

For more information, visit https://www.instagram.com/instarexperience

Instar Experience is an event series curated by local artists Sigra DeWeese and Jessi Neumann (27 Bones Studio and Spilt Milk) that aims to celebrate and elevate local musicians and craftspeople and provide a platform for up and comers to showcase their work.