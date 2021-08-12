ONLINE: Instructor Town Hall: Navigating Fall 2021 Return

media release: Two town hall events are scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 12, as plans for reuniting campus proceed. “Employee Town Hall: Making sense of Delta, vaccines, and where we are now” will be from noon to 1 p.m on YouTube. It will be followed by “Instructor Town Hall: Navigating Fall 2021 Return” from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., also on YouTube. Check here for details and updates.

Confirmed panelists for the noon talk include: Carol Griggs, PHD, director of operations, University Health Services; Jonathan Temte, MD, PHD, MS, associate dean for public health and community engagement, School of Medicine & Public Health; Ajay Sethi, PHD, MHS, associate professor of population health sciences

Speakers for the 1:30 pm talk are TBA.

As we prepare for an in-person fall semester, the University continues to follow COVID-19 public health guidelines and recommendations.

Effective Thursday, August 5, all students, employees and visitors to campus are required to wear masks when inside campus buildings. Read the full announcement.

UW–Madison continues to provide COVID-19 testing and vaccinations to all eligible students and employees. Make an appointment through the MyUHS web portal, or download the new MyUHS app. We also ask everyone to register their COVID-19 vaccination record to MyUHS.

We urge everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible; this is the most effective way to limit the impact of the virus and interfere with its ability to spread, allowing us to ease restrictions sooner. Vaccination remains the best choice you can make to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.