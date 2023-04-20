Instrument Restring/Recycling

media release: Local musicians are invited to attend a free recycle and restring event at Heid Music in Madison on April 20 from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm.

Sponsored by D’Addario® and international recycling company TerraCycle®, musicians can bring any old instrument strings for recycling and get their electric or acoustic guitars restrung with D’Addario NYXL or Nickel Bronze Acoustic strings. Old strings collected during the event will be recycled through Playback, D’Addario’s free, national recycling program. To date, the Playback program has recycled 11 million strings since first launching in 2016.

The collected metal strings will be converted into recycled alloys which are commonly utilized in the construction of guitar necks and the recycled nylon will be used in automotive applications, for instance.

Heid Music describes themselves as a third-generation family-owned business with a team of passionate & knowledgeable music enthusiasts. They strive to be the resource for all things music, for musicians at any age and any stage. They have departments for band & orchestra instruments, guitars, amps, drums, acoustic & digital pianos, sheet music, band & orchestral rentals and repair service, and accessories for all instruments. Heid Music also provides an education center with group and private lessons.

Playback is the world’s first instrument string recycling program, launched through a partnership between D’Addario and innovative recycling company TerraCycle. The program is a part of D’Addario’s Players Circle loyalty program and allows registered users to recycle their used strings in exchange for extra Players Circle points. Musicians attending the recycle and restring events will receive a code at the event, redeemable for extra Players Circle points. Points can be used towards merchandise or donated to the D’Addario Foundation, the company’s nonprofit organization supporting music education in underserved communities.

“We’re thrilled to have found a recycling solution for our instrument string waste thanks to the partnership between D’Addario and TerraCycle.” says store representative Charlie Zander. “We can now make sure that our collected instrument strings are properly disposed of regardless of the brand, allowing us to do what we love while minimizing our footprint on the environment.”

D’Addario has been consistently committed to the environment, working to reduce their company’s packaging waste and use the most environmentally responsible packaging available on the market. Their partnership with TerraCycle allows them to further reinforce their role as an environmental leader in the music industry.

TerraCycle is a global leader in recycling typically non-recyclable waste, working with companies to implement recycling initiatives and finding solutions for materials otherwise destined for landfill.

Musicians interested in recycling through Playback can visit http://www.daddario.com/ playback. For more information on the recycle and restring event, please contact Heid Music at (608) 829-1969.

ABOUT D’ADDARIO

D'Addario & Company, Inc. is the world's largest manufacturer of musical instrument accessories marketed under several product divisions: D'Addario Fretted and Orchestral Strings, Evans Drumheads, Promark Drumsticks, Puresound, D'Addario Woodwinds, and D'Addario/Planet Waves Accessories. A family-owned and operated business with roots dating back to the 17th century and 1,100 employees worldwide, the company manufactures 95% of its products in the U.S. employing Toyota's Lean manufacturing principles. D'Addario musical accessories are distributed in 120 countries, serve more than 3,000 U.S. retailers, all major e-commerce sites, and are the preferred choice of professional and serious amateur musicians worldwide including Dave Matthews, Sheryl Crow, Lenny Kravitz + more.

ABOUT TERRACYCLE

TerraCycle is an international leader in innovative sustainability solutions, creating and operating first-of-their-kind platforms in recycling, recycled materials, and reuse. Across 21 countries, TerraCycle is on a mission to rethink waste and develop practical solutions for today’s complex waste challenges. The company engages an expansive multi-stakeholder community across a wide range of accessible programs, from Fortune 500 companies to schools and individuals. To learn more about TerraCycle and join them on their journey to move the world from a linear economy to a circular one, please visit www.terracycle.com.