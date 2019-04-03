Integration or Disintegration? The Future of Global Governance and the Global Economy
UW Memorial Union-Tripp Commons 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
press release: The Backlash Against Trade and Globalization
Panel discussion: 1:15 to 2:45 p.m.
- Mary Lovely, Syracuse University & Peterson Institute for International Economics
- Philip Levy, Chicago Council on Global Affairs & Northwestern University
- Ian Coxhead University of Wisconsin-Madison
Moderated by La Follette School Professor Menzie Chinn
The Backlash Against International Cooperation and Institutions
Panel discussion: 3 to 4:30 p.m.
- Lisa Martin, University of Wisconsin-Madison
- Krzysztof Pelc, McGill University
- Stephanie Rickard, London School of Economics
Moderated by La Follette School Professor Mark Copelovitch
Keynote Presentation: 4:45 to 6 p.m.: Dani Rodrik
Ford Foundation Professor of International Political Economy, Harvard University, John F. Kennedy School of Government
Rodrik's research covers globalization, economic growth and development, and political economy. His most recent book, Straight Talk on Trade: Ideas for a Sane World Economy, was published in 2017.
Introduced by Professor Charles Engel, UW-Madison Department of Economics