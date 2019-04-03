Integration or Disintegration? The Future of Global Governance and the Global Economy

UW Memorial Union-Tripp Commons 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: The Backlash Against Trade and Globalization

Panel discussion: 1:15 to 2:45 p.m.

  • Mary Lovely, Syracuse University & Peterson Institute for International Economics
  • Philip Levy, Chicago Council on Global Affairs & Northwestern University
  • Ian Coxhead University of Wisconsin-Madison

Moderated by La Follette School Professor Menzie Chinn

The Backlash Against International Cooperation and Institutions

Panel discussion: 3 to 4:30 p.m.

  • Lisa Martin, University of Wisconsin-Madison
  • Krzysztof Pelc, McGill University
  • Stephanie Rickard, London School of Economics

Moderated by La Follette School Professor Mark Copelovitch

Keynote Presentation: 4:45 to 6 p.m.: Dani Rodrik

Ford Foundation Professor of International Political Economy, Harvard University, John F. Kennedy School of Government

Rodrik's research covers globalization, economic growth and development, and political economy. His most recent book, Straight Talk on Trade: Ideas for a Sane World Economy, was published in 2017.

Introduced by Professor Charles Engel, UW-Madison Department of Economics 

UW Memorial Union-Tripp Commons 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
