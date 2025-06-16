Integrative Approaches to Food Choice

media release: We all get to choose our food, every meal, every morsel. Does it matter? Yes.

In this workshop, we will explore integrative food choice approaches to deal with side effects and potentially improve cancer outcomes.

We will also describe and define Integrative Oncology. Be curious, check this out. Led by Dr. Kim Dittus, a board certified Medical Oncologist who works with the Breast Center and Integrative Health and Medicine at UW Health.

This event will be presented in person and online; light refreshments will be available in person.

