ONLINE: The Intelligent Design of Jenny Chow

media release: Third Avenue Playhouse is thrilled to present PlayWorks 2021, a series of online readings of plays on the first and third Friday evenings of each month at 7pm through June of 2021. A full schedule and complete information is on our website: ThirdAvenuePlayhouse.com. Admission to the reading is free, but patrons must register to receive a link. Donations are gratefully accepted.

June 4: The Intelligent Design of Jenny Chow by Rolin Jones