× Expand Mariah Moneda 'Our Vibes' by Omari Carter is part of the UW Dance Department's 'Interconnected' festival. 'Our Vibes' by Omari Carter.

media release: The University of Wisconsin-Madison Dance Department, Omari Carter and Bradford Chin present "Interconnected: A Dance Festival of Bodies, Technology, and Shared Space," a two-day pop-up festival taking place on Friday, October 16 and Saturday, October 17, 2026, inside the historic Lathrop Hall, 1050 University Avenue, Madison.

Curated to highlight the creative research of assistant professors Omari Carter and Bradford Chin, the festival celebrates the interconnectivity of dance by weaving together diverse movement traditions, digital mediums, and collaborative live performances.

Visitors can explore digital works, tactile screendance installations, and live choreographic showcases unfolding across multiple spaces in Lathrop Hall. Installations and site-specific works are scheduled with repeating schedules so that attendees can curate their unique path through the building. Theater performances include a mix of live dance and screendance.

After the final installation circuit, the festival will close with a lively reception in the Virginia Harrison Parlor within Lathrop Hall, featuring a specially curated World Music DJ set, mixed by Omari Carter.

Installations Circuits will include:

“Afon 11 / River 11”: A dual-screen installation by Omari Carter exploring site-responsive body percussion along the River Cych in Wales.

“Our Vibes: A Vibrotactile Screening Installation”: An immersive, body percussion infused, screendance installation by Omari Carter, featuring a 12' x 12' vibrating viewing platform built in collaboration with the UW-Madison College of Engineering’s Design Lab.

“Falling Up Stairs” by Liz Sexe is a site-specific performance that weaves through historic Lathrop Hall, performed at the closing and the re-opening of the Madison Municipal building 2016-2018.

A selection of films by disabled movement and visual artists curated by Bradford Chin and Unfolding Disability Futures (Chicago).

Theater Performances will include:

Live performance works by Bradford Chin and Madison-based dance artists.

A screendance curation by Omari Carter that includes:

"The Great Spoon Escape" a screendance by Omari Carter that encapsulates the dance within the everyday.

"Anywhere is a Dancefloor," a film produced by Motion Dance Collective in association with River Rea Films, that celebrates the creativity, resilience, and fierce spirit of Birmingham’s (UK) LGBTQ+ nightlife community.

"HOMESCAPE," a film by Pablo Córdoba in association with Migration Dance Film Project. This mini-documentary takes us through behind-the-scenes of the creation of the short-film “OFFERING.”

"OFFERING." by Migration Dance Film Project, uses the power of procession in Montreal and articulates the spatial array of stillness and movement through body music

INSTALLATIONS & PERFORMANCES

Friday, October 16, 2026

Installations: 2:00-4:00 p.m. & 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Theater Performance: 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 17, 2026

Installations: 12:00-2:00 p.m. & 3:45-5:45 p.m.

Theater Performance: 2:30pm

Lathrop Hall, 1050 University Avenue, Madison

TICKETS

Purchase tickets at the Campus Arts Box Office, 1st floor Memorial Union, 800 Langdon Street, by phone at 608-265-2787 or online at artsticketing.wisc.edu, tickets for the general public are $22 Single-Day Theater Performance or Installation Pass; $27 Full Experience Pass. Students and seniors are $14 Single-Day Theater Performance or Installation Pass; $19 Full Experience Pass. Tickets can also be purchased at the door one hour before the performances.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

Special instructions will be sent to ticket buyers. Wristbands and maps will be distributed at the event to help patrons navigate the installations. There will be a sign-up for the “Our Vibes” installation to book a 15-minute timeslot. Separate electronic tickets for the theater performances will be required to enter the theater, and RSVPs will be required to attend the closing reception to maintain a safe building capacity. Note that the “Our Vibes” installation is not suitable for those who:

Have a history of epilepsy or seizures

Have heart conditions or a pacemaker

Are pregnant

Have joint, back, or musculoskeletal injuries

Experience vertigo, balance disorders, or motion sensitivity

Are sensitive to strong physical or sensory stimulation

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

This concert is presented and produced by the Dance Department and is supported by the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) Chancellor's Fund and the School of Education. In the image above, photos of Bradford Chin (left) and Omari Carter (right) were taken by Hannah Byma. Other images include Omari Carter's "Our Vibes,” taken by Mariah Moneda, and film still of “Anywhere is a Dancefloor" (top); images of “To be far and close” by Bradford Chin, photo by Matt Griffo; images of Omari Carter's "Our Vibes,” taken by Mariah Moneda, Sandy Silva's “Offering” courtesy of Migration Dance Film Project, and film still of Omari Carter's "The Great Spoon Escape.”

ABOUT OMARI CARTER

Omari ‘Motion’ Carter is a screendance practitioner, body percussionist and hip-hop dance culture aficionado born and raised in London, England. After graduating with a first class BA (hons) degree in performing arts at London Metropolitan University, Carter went on to perform for seven years in the West End and international touring productions of Stomp!. Where his love for rhythm, percussion, juggling, and clowning grew exponentially. Carter continues to explore the possibilities and benefits of this practice within dance education and dance film.

From the years 2011 – 2025, Carter was the founder and creative director of award-winning screendance production company Motion Dance Collective (MDC), in which he directed, produced, choreographed and performed in over 50 screendance works; screening work at over 100 festivals worldwide. Through MDC, Carter strengthened his mission to make and curate screendance works that brought underrepresented bodies, cultures and dance-styles to the forefront of the lens.

​​​​​In 2020, Omari graduated from the trailblazing master of arts degree program in screendance at London Contemporary Dance School (LCDS), where he became an assistant lecturer in dance until 2023. During his master’s study, Carter developed his final dissertation which examined the role of hip-hop dance within the diegesis of screendance practice, highlighting digital hip-hop dance narratives from an urban-British perspective.

ABOUT BRADFORD CHIN

San Francisco native Bradford Chin (he/they/Bradford) is a disabled dance artist & methodologist, accessibility cultural strategist, and artistic audio describer. Their personhood and artistry are shaped by a love for chosen family (both blood-related and not) and their deep familial roots in San Francisco.

His work is informed by an emphasis on community-engaged artistic practice as a means of preserving and sharing our community histories toward a more connected future. Specializing in disability dance, disability justice-informed critically inclusive dance pedagogy, and creative process and aesthetics, Bradford has taught contemporary modern, ballet, and improvisation and/as composition techniques across the United States and internationally. Their artistic lineage includes Laurel Jenkins (Trisha Brown), Lorin Johnson (American Ballet Theatre), Gracie Whyte (WHYTEBERG/Ground Grooves), and Sophie Monat (Lille Opera Ballet) among many other accomplished and inspiring artist-educators.

Bradford earned a bachelor of fine arts degree in dance from California State University, Long Beach, a master of fine arts degree in dance from the University of California, Irvine, and a certificate in social justice and diversity from City College of San Francisco. He was formerly a research consultant with Dance Data Project, two-year artist in residence with High Concept Labs (Chicago), and company member with AXIS Dance Company (Berkeley), one of the world’s leading ensembles of disabled and nondisabled dancers.